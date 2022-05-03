Exclusive Video: Man arrested after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO –A man who brazenly free climbed San Francisco's soaring 60-story Salesforce Tower Tuesday was greeted upon his rooftop arrival by firefighters and police who took him into custody.

A KPIX 5 camera on top of the Salesforce Tower captures the arrest of a man who climbed the skyscraper on May 3, 2022. CBS

The climber, who identified himself on social media as Maison Des Champs and calls himself the "Pro Life Spiderman," began his ascent early Tuesday morning. San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said officers initially were flagged down at 9:21 a.m. about someone climbing the building and saw someone several floors up from street level.

By 10 a.m. he was halfway up the towering structure by the time San Francisco firefighters tweeted a picture of the man.

Social media soon was flooded with video and images of the climb.

Dozens of first responders rushed to the scene. Fire officials condemned the action, saying the man was putting the lives of firefighters and the public at risk. The public was urged to avoid the area.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., the man reached the top of the tower, where he was arrested. A KPIX 5 live camera atop the tower captured the arrest.

Rueca said charges are still pending but "at minimum he will be arrested for trespassing."

Located on 415 Mission Street, the 1,070-foot headquarters of Salesforce is the nation's 17th tallest building and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River.