Man accused of vandalizing, slashing tires on 20+ vehicles in SF Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested a man in the city's Richmond District Tuesday night who is suspected of vandalizing at least 20 vehicles.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of 12th Avenue and Anza Street following reports of a suspect who slashed tires. Police quickly found a person matching the suspect description and detained him.

As officers searched the area, they found more than 20 vehicles that were vandalized. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Osiel Torres of San Francisco, was booked on 22 counts of felony vandalism.

According to jail records, Osiel is being held without bail. It was not known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone who may have additional information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".