San Francisco woman convicted in dozens of retail thefts at Stonestown Galleria Target

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman linked to stealing $60,000 in items during dozens of retail thefts at a single Target store in San Francisco has been found guilty, prosecutors announced Friday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said a jury convicted 43-year-old Aziza Graves of San Francisco on one count of felony grand theft and 52 misdemeanor counts of misdemeanor petty theft following a series of thefts at the Stonestown Galleria store.

"Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers' ability to operate and serve the general public in their area," Jenkins said in a statement. "These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved."

Prosecutors said Graves went to the Stonestown Galleria store to steal items on dozens of occasions between October 2020 and November 2021. Graves would scan items at the self-checkout and would only pay a small amount, such as a single coin or a bill, before leaving.

The value of the stolen merchandise was in excess of $60,000, according to the DA's office.

Police investigators spotted Graves selling the stolen items at United Nations Plaza to sellers of stolen property and to passersby.

Along with the thefts at Target, Graves was also found guilty of one count of petty theft after she stole items at an Abercrombie and Fitch store in the city.

In the DA's office statement, Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario thanked jurors, who had to sort through a "large volume of evidence" during the trial, which lasted several weeks.

Del Rosario said, "their verdicts show that they carefully weighed the evidence and the applicable law."

Prosecutors said Graves faces more than three years in state prison. Graves, who is currently out of custody, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.