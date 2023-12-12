Some San Francisco stores shut down self-checkouts to thwart shoplifters

SAN FRANCISCO – What was once billed as the shopping experience of the future is now a thing of the past at some stores in San Francisco, as they shut down their self-checkout lines in an attempt to thwart shoplifters.

The Safeway on Webster Street in the Fillmore is one of a number of stores in the city that has removed its self-checkouts, just months after it installed the new technology over the summer.

Workers confirm to CBS News Bay Area that it's due to its rampant shoplifting.

It's the latest in a string of anti-theft measures stores have taken to try and slow down thieves. As soon as customers walk into the Safeway in the Fillmore, they're greeted by gates designed to deter shoplifting. Empty checkout aisles also have gates, and the exit doors are permanently closed on the other side of the store.

A security guard said the store recently added more guards to deal with thieves.

Mike Reddig is a regular customer who says it's not unusual to witness blatant shoplifting.

"I've seen like I said two guys stuffing bags of chicken, packages of chicken into their backpacks and when I came and told the security people about it, they said, 'Well there's nothing we can do, we have to see them in action,'" he said.

Reddig remembers when he had to scan his receipt to exit the self-checkout area.

"Thought that would maybe stop some of the pilferage because I used to use some of the self-checkouts myself and I'd see people come with stuff and walk through that area and just walk out because then they don't have to go through the cashiers," he said.

In July, a Safeway spokeswoman wrote in a statement to CBS News Bay Area, "recent changes were made at select Safeway stores in the Bay Area... given the increasing amount of theft. Those updates include operational changes to the front end of the stores to deter shoplifting."

Customer Darion Johnson also noticed that the self-checkout stands were removed.

"Yes, it would be nice but I get the reason why they're having it out," he said.

At Target on Mission and 4th Streets, the screens at the self-checkout area have been disabled. Workers confirmed to CBS News Bay Area they were deactivated due to shoplifting.

CBS

Target has pointed to theft, both shoplifting and organized retail crime, as responsible for the increase in losses. This fall, Target said it closed three Bay Area stores for those reasons.

"It's a symptom of a larger societal problem, I believe," said Reddig.

KPIX reached out to Safeway and Target regarding the removal of self-checkout kiosks, but did not receive a response.