Pair accused of stealing $15,000 in leggings from San Francisco store

SAN FRANCISCO – Two people suspected of stealing more than $15,000 in leggings from a San Francisco store were arraigned Wednesday on burglary charges, prosecutors said.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 18-year-old Darrell Luckett and 21-year-old Corina Fitch pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree commercial burglary and grand theft.

"We cannot ignore the impact that this type of crime is having on our retail businesses, their employees and everyday shoppers," Jenkins said.

Prosecutors said the pair burglarized a store located on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street on September 20 and were arrested later that day. Following their arrest, authorities recovered 136 pairs of leggings worth more than $15,000, which the retailer's staff identified as coming from the Fillmore Street location.

The DA's office requested the pair be held pending trial citing public safety risks, but the court did not rule on the motions and were released on their own recognizance, Jenkins said.

In the meantime, the judge ordered Luckett and Fitch to remain 150 yards away from the retailer and ordered them to return to court on October 13 for a prehearing conference.

Prosecutors said the pair could face more than three years in state if convicted on all charges.