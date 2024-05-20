Man accused of helping to steal thousands in items from SF Noe Valley pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking part in a retail theft at a pharmacy in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood last week.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Monday that 20-year-old Malakyi Richard of Oakland has been charged with second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft and organized retail petty theft with intent to sell merchandise.

Richard is accused of being part of a group that stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from the Walgreens on 1300 Castro Street on May 15.

"Individuals and groups who come to our city to steal and wreak havoc in our neighborhoods should expect to be arrested and prosecuted by my office," Jenkins said in a statement. "These brazen crimes are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Police arrested Richard in the area of 24th and Mission streets. Richard was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to prosecutors, Richard was released by the court on his own recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the Walgreens. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29 to set the preliminary hearing.