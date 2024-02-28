Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting near Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near the Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Winston Drive, where the 46-year-old victim said a vehicle stopped in front of him and someone inside it opened fire before the vehicle fled, San Francisco police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any details about the suspected shooter or vehicle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.