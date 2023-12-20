Arrest made in deadly shooting in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man suspected of a fatal shooting in the city's Oceanview neighborhood last week.

Christopher Kyle Marsh, 46, was nabbed by officers in the 5500 block of Mission Street around 11:40 a.m. last Thursday. According to detectives, Marsh is suspected of the homicide of Jorge Villagran, 48.

At 2:39 a.m. on Dec. 13, San Francisco officers were alerted to a reported shooting near San Jose and Plymouth avenues, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Villagran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides homicide, Marsh has two outstanding arrest warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and is also suspected of possession of narcotics.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the homicide arrest warrant, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.