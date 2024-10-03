Rollover crash in San Francisco's Nob Hill leads to fight, police say

A traffic collision in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco on Thursday morning resulted in a physical fight, according to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Larkin Street regarding a vehicle collision.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests that the collision between two vehicles caused one vehicle to roll over. Following the collision, the involved parties were in a physical altercation.

An advisory message went out at 10:11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area of Larkin and California streets.

No life-threatening injuries are reported at this time, police said, noting that the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.