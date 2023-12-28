SF officials urge public to avoid Treasure Island for New Year's 2024 fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials on San Francisco's Treasure Island are urging revelers looking to watch the New Year's fireworks to avoid the area due to ongoing construction.

In a statement Thursday, the Treasure Island Development Authority said it "strongly discourages" visiting Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island on New Year's Eve.

"Viewing areas and parking will be extremely limited for viewing of the New Year's Eve Fireworks Show, and roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible," officials said.

As in past years, a large fireworks display is set to begin along the Embarcadero near the Ferry Building at the stroke of midnight on January 1. Multiple transit agencies, including Muni, BART and Caltrain, are offering extended service before and after the show.

Located in the middle of San Francisco Bay, Treasure Island is in the midst of a yearlong redevelopment project to transform the onetime military base into a new neighborhood. According to city planning officials, up to 8,000 homes, 140,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, along with 100,000 square feet of new office space are planned for the island.