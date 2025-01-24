Woman accused in San Francisco Muni bus attack facing hate crime, assault charges

A woman suspected of attacking two passengers on a San Francisco Muni bus has been arraigned on multiple charges, including a hate crime charge, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Friday that 33-year-old Akiah Brewster appeared in court Thursday. Brewster was charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a public transit employee or passenger with allegations she used a deadly weapon and that she inflicted great bodily injury.

Jenkins said she was also charged with battery and a hate crime.

"There is no place for hate or violence in our community," Jenkins said in a statement Friday. "Attacks like this demean and degrade individuals while also shaking whole communities. My office takes cases like this seriously and will work to ensure that there is accountability in this case."

According to the criminal complaint, Brewster allegedly assaulted a passenger on a bus with a glass bottle. She then allegedly committed battery on a second passenger while shouting anti-Latino epithets.

During Thursday's arraignment, Brewster pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge granted a motion by prosecution to have Brewster detained pending trial, citing a public safety risk.

Brewster remains in custody without bail. Her next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".