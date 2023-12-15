Man charged in SF Mission District mass shooting; faces possible life sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – A Richmond man accused of shooting and wounding nine people in San Francisco's Mission District in June is facing up to life in prison after being charged with multiple felonies connected to the alleged attack.

Prosecutors say Javier Campos, 23, shot the victims shortly after 9 p.m. on June 9 near the corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, about a block north of Garfield Square.

Officers arriving at the scene found nine people with gunshot wounds and the suspect already gone.

Campos is charged with one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and causing great bodily injury, eight counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm causing great bodily injury and three counts of unlawful firearm possession, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors also allege that Compos committed the crimes for the benefit of a street gang and that he did so while released on bail in another case.