Man dies following shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

A man hospitalized following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday has died, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of 16th and Mission streets. Police found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers and medics tended to the victim, who was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police have not released the victim's name. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.