SFPD announces $200K reward for information in 2016 Mission District double homicide

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A $200,000 reward is being offered to solve the seven-year-old murders of two homeless people in San Francisco's Mission District, police said Thursday.

Investigators doubled the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing 27-year-old Lindsay Elaine McCollum and 51-year-old Eddie Wayne "Tennessee" Tate.

Lindsay McCollum, Eddie Tate (San Francisco Police Department)

McCollum and Tate were shot about 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2016, while inside a wooden box where they lived on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, police said.

This is the second time the bounty has been raised. A $25,000 reward was offered in 2019, later increased to $100,000, police said.

A crime bulletin issued Thursday showed photographs of McCollum and Tate, and a sketch of a person of interest produced by a forensic artist in April 2021, police said.

Police sketch of suspect in the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27 years old, and Eddie Wayne Tate (AKA: Tennessee), 51 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has information on the killings, is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145. After hours, calls may be made to the department's Operations Center at (415) 553-1071. Information may also be sent to the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444. Text messages beginning with SFPD may be sent to TIP411.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 9:44 AM PDT

