2 arrested, weapons seized following armed robbery in SF Mission District

Police in San Francisco arrested two people and seized multiple weapons following an investigation into an armed robbery at a store in the city's Mission District last week.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a business on the 1200 block of Valencia Street.

According to investigators, a store employee tried to stop a male suspect from leaving with merchandise. Police said the man brandished a weapon before leaving the scene in a vehicle with a woman.

During the investigation, officers were able to find images of the man and identified him as 19-year-old Favian Gonzales Varcorner. Arrest and search warrants were also obtained.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers found Gonzales Varcorner and a woman in a vehicle on Flounder Court on Treasure Island. Investigators said they found a loaded firearm and developed probable cause to arrest the woman, identified as 19-year-old Ana Reyes.

A search of Gonzales Varcorner's home led to the seizure of an assault rifle, sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and other items, police said.

San Francisco police said these Items, which included firearms, were seized following an investigation into an armed robbery in the Mission District on June 21, 2024. San Francisco Police Department

Police said Gonzales Varcorner was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, firearms charges and conspiracy. Meanwhile, Reyes was booked into jail on firearms charges and conspiracy.

Jail records show that Gonzales Varcorner is being held without bail, while Reyes is being held on $100,000 bail. Police did not say when they would appear in court.