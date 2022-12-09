SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.

Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.

The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.