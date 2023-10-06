Man charged with attempted murder, assault in San Francisco Market Street attacks

SAN FRANCISCO – A Hayward man arrested following a series of attacks along Market Street in San Francisco on Sunday has been charged with 14 felony counts, including attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that 60-year-old Effrim Baker was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the attacks.

"Violence of this magnitude takes a toll on communities and our city at large," Jenkins said in a statement.

Baker was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of battery with serious bodily injury. He was also charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, robbery, mayhem and elder abuse.

Prosecutors also allege that Baker committed the crimes while on parole.

According to authorities, Baker is accused of attacking four people on Market Street between 7:30 and 8:10 a.m. on Sunday. The attacks all took place in the area of Market between Battery Street and 4th Street.

At the time, authorities said the suspect had stabbed three people and assaulted a fourth person.

The victims were all adults, with the oldest victim being 86-years-old, prosecutors said. Police said on Sunday that all four victims were expected to survive.

Baker was arrested soon after the incidents.

"I am grateful to the San Francisco police for making a speedy arrest in this matter and hope each victim is able to recover and heal from these traumatic events. My office will now work to ensure that there is justice and accountability in the courtroom," Jenkins said.

During Friday's hearing, the DA's Office moved to detain Baker ahead of trial, citing a risk to public safety. The judge did not set bail and he remains in custody.

Baker's next court date is October 13 to set the date for his preliminary hearing. If convicted, Baker faces a sentence of more than 46 years in state prison.