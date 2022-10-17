SF man guilty of attempted murder in brutal hot oil stabbing assault of roommate

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man has been found guilty of attempted murder and other charges related to a brutal 2015 assault of the man's roommate that left the victim suffering from severe burns and stabbed wounds.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the jury's verdict on Monday.

Paul Vansyckel was found guilty of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem in the April 2, 2015 attack on 28-year-old Aliaksandr Rainchyk in the Treasure Island apartment the men shared.

In the attack, Rainchyk suffered severe burns of the face, head and shoulder after being doused with hot oil and an injured lung from being stabbed twice.

"This verdict delivers justice to the victim and holds Paul Vansyckel accountable for horrific crime," Jenkins said in a news release. "There is no place for unprovoked acts of violence like the ones perpetrated by Vansyckel."

Vansyckel will remain in custody awaiting sentencing on Nov. 14.