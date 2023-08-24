Man found guilty of assaulting 2 women in San Francisco's South of Market

SAN FRANCISCO – A man faces a decade in prison after being convicted of assaulting two women in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in 2021, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Thursday that a jury found 29-year-old Javon Knighten guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, possession of a concealed dagger and resisting or delaying an officer.

"This jury's verdict sends a clear message that random, unprovoked violence, will not be tolerated," Jenkins said in a statement. "People who engage in criminal behavior and physically harm our residents will face consequences.

The charges stem from an October 26, 2021 incident in the area of Mission and Steuart streets. According to testimony at trial, Knighten tackled one of the victims as she was walking past him.

An eyewitness to the attack pursued him on her skateboard. Prosecutors said he then punched, kicked and stabbed the witness.

Knighten was arrested by police on the 200 block of Market Street after initially resisting, according to prosecutors.

"Their verdicts hold the defendant accountable for his violent attacks on two victims, one of whom was attacked for coming to the aid of the other. I am thankful for the jury's validation of this Good Samaritan," Assistant District Attorney Negad Zaky said.

Prosecutors said Knighten faces 10 years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29.