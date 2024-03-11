San Francisco man charged with sexually abusing middle school student

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a middle school student, prosecutors said.

In a statement, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office said that 20-year-old Jeremy Rene Reyes was arraigned Monday on three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and contacting a minor with knowledge to commit a sexual offense. Reyes entered not guilty pleas to all charges, prosecutors said.

According to court records, Reyes was arrested on Mar. 5 following a report from a middle school that a student was involved in a sexual relationship with an adult. The DA's office did not reveal the school or Reyes' connection with the victim.

"I would like to thank the school staff for promptly reporting to law enforcement allegations of inappropriate contact between an adult and a minor," Jenkins said in a statement.

Jenkins said the Victim Services Division of the DA's office will work closely with the survivor and the family.

"We will now work diligently to pursue justice in this case and support this minor and their family throughout their healing process. My office will do everything in our power to ensure that children are safe in our schools and in our city," the DA went on to say.

According to the DA's office, Reyes is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Mar. 22.