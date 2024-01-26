Man accused of lewd acts near school in San Francisco's Richmond District, faces 5 years prison

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oakland man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly committed lewd acts near a school in San Francisco's Richmond District earlier this week.

In a statement, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office said 53-year-old William Odomhickey of Oakland was arrested following an incident near a campus at Geary Boulevard and 31st Avenue on Tuesday.

Around 8:45 a.m., San Francisco Police were called to the scene after reports of a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, the reporting party stated that a man was making lewd gestures near the school.

Officers then met with three female victims, who said the man had behaved inappropriately on "numerous prior occasions".

The man, later identified as Odomhickey, was found and placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded firearm and additional magazines, police said.

Charges against Odomhickey include stalking, child molesting, child endangerment and two counts of indecent exposure. He was also charged with weapons violations, which include possession of a concealed firearm that he was not the registered owner of, along with possessing a firearm on school grounds.

Odomhickey pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to prosecutors.

"My office will do everything in our power to keep children safe and ensure that there is accountability and consequences for dangerous, unacceptable behavior near our schools," Jenkins said in a statement.

Odomhickey remains in jail without bail Friday. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 7.

If found guilty, Odomhickey faces up to five years in state prison.

Police said the case remains under investigation and are searching for additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect is asked to contact the SFPD Special Victim's Unit at 415-553-9225.

Addition information can be sent to the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".