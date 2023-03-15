Watch CBS News
SFPD responds to altercation at James Denman Middle School, firearm found

SAN FRANCISCO – A firearm was found during an altercation between two students at a middle school in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A police department spokesperson told KPIX that officers from Ingleside Station responded to James Denman Middle School on Oneida Avenue shortly after 12:20 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. When police arrived, they determined there was no merit to a shooting or an active shooter.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that an altercation took place between the students and that during the incident a staff member located a firearm. The firearm was later seized by officers.

The students were detained, police said. No injuries were reported.

In a separate statement, the San Francisco Unified School district said they were aware of a report of a weapon on the Denman Middle School campus.

"The weapon was never discharged and no one was injured," police said.   

