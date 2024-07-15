Man convicted of attacking customer in SF Ingleside District store

SAN FRANCISCO – Prosecutors in San Francisco announced Monday that a man was found guilty of multiple felony charges in connection with a 2022 attack of a man inside a grocery store in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, a jury convicted 25-year-old Najee Barrow of assault with the intent of committing an act of violence, drawing a firearm in a threatening manner and resisting a peace officer. He was also found guilty of multiple weapons charges, including possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Barrow accountable and sends a message that random unprovoked violence in our community will not be tolerated and perpetrators will face consequences," Jenkins said.

Prosecutors said Barrow attacked a man inside a grocery store on Holloway and Brighton avenues on Nov. 20, 2022. The victim was picking up snacks at the store before his shift at a McDonald's on Ocean Avenue.

"While the victim was standing by the cash register, Mr. Barrow entered the store and, without provocation, chased him, cornering him in an aisle and assaulting him with punches and kicks," the DA's office said in a statement.

Seven days later, prosecutors said Barrow went to the victim's workplace with a Glock firearm, seeking the victim.

Barrow was arrested on Nov. 30, 2022 after resisting arrest. A Glock was found in his backpack.

According to Jenkins' office, Barrow remains in custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.