2 hospitalized following crash, shooting in San Francisco's Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO – Two people were hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash and shooting in San Francisco's Richmond District Friday afternoon.

Around 12 noon, officers responded to the area of 14th Avenue and Clement Street on reports of a hit-and-run collision. Police located a victim, who was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A driver of a SUV said he got caught up in what believed to be a chase involving the suspect vehicle and was struck.

"I'm just glad that nobody was standing at the sidewalk. I'm glad these poles are here and stopped my car from going into the building," said the driver.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was abandoned nearby at 15th Avenue and Clement. Witnesses told police that three people had fled on foot.

"Three guys with masks jumped out of the car and ran, so one can assume they were not up to any good deeds," said Teo Spangler.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m., a shooting was reported a block away at 16th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later determined that the man was one of the suspects who had fled the scene of the hit-and run and that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.