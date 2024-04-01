2 teens arrested in deadly shooting outside Powell Street BART in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Two teens are under arrest following a deadly shooting outside the Powell Street BART station in downtown San Francisco last week, police said Monday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police from the Tenderloin Station were called to Hallidie Plaza. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts from emergency responders, the teen victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Homicide investigators were able to identify two teens as suspects and a search warrant was obtained.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at Hallidie Plaza outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco, March 28, 2024. Dave Pehling / KPIX

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers served the warrant at a home on Turk Street and placed a 16-year-old male into custody. Another 16-year-old male was also taken into custody for his alleged role in the incident, police said.

The teens' identities have not been released due to their ages. Both 16-year-olds have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Additional details about the shooting are not immediately available. Police said Monday that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.