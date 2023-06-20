Watch CBS News
Suspect sought in freeway shooting near 101/280 interchange in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help gathering details on a shooting Monday night on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Officers responded at 9:26 p.m. to a single-car crash on northbound Highway 101 south of the Interstate Highway 280 interchange, CHP officials said. 

Investigators determined that a shooting led to the crash. Officers found one victim who was not shot but suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The CHP has not identified the suspect in the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Francisco-area office at (415) 557-1094.

