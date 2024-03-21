Former SF human resources manager accused of stealing $627K from worker's comp fund

SAN FRANCISCO – A former high-ranking San Francisco Department of Human Resources manager has been arrested on suspicion of 62 criminal charges related to an alleged scheme to defraud the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Stanley Ellicott is accused of stealing $627,000 from the city's worker's compensation fund during a four-and-a-half-year period from May 2019 to January of this year, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that while Ellicott was the assistant director of finance and technology for the city's Department of Human Resources' Workers' Compensation Division, he had a friend create a fake business that he then illegally paid as a city-approved vendor of auditing services.

The money Ellicott allegedly siphoned from city coffers into the fake business' bank account was then transferred into his personal checking accounts, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"My Office would like to thank the Department of Human Resources for its swift and thorough cooperation in uncovering the depths of their trusted manager's great betrayal," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release.

Jenkins said Ellicott, 38, is facing one count of grand theft, one count of misappropriation of public money, 10 counts of insurance fraud and 50 counts of money laundering.

This isn't Ellicott's first run-in with the law—earlier this year he was charged for his alleged his role in stealing more than $600,000 from the city's Community Challenge Grant Program, along with Lanita Henriquez, the program's former manager, and Dwayne Jones, a former contractor.

"I am disgusted and angered by the actions taken by Mr. Ellicott," said Human Resources director Carol Isen. "He took advantage of his colleagues and the public to benefit himself."

Isen, City Attorney David Chiu and Controller Greg Wagner said in a news release Thursday that "new controls" are in place to prevent similar abuse of city funds.