Online tobacco retailers sued for unlawfully selling flavored products to SF residents

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Wednesday the city is suing three online tobacco retailers for unlawfully selling flavored tobacco products and electronic cigarettes to consumers in San Francisco.

The suit alleges Millennial One, Inc., Gashiro Technology LLC, and DaSmokey LLC, violated local laws meant to prevent youth nicotine addiction and tobacco use, which Chiu said in a statement violates the state's unfair competition law.

"These tobacco retailers are putting our children's lives at risk with their flagrant disregard of the law," said Chiu. "Tobacco companies reinvented their products to appeal to young people with candy-flavored e-cigarettes, unraveling decades of progress reducing youth tobacco use.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said in the statement the city overwhelmingly voted against e-cigarettes in 2019 with over 81% of the vote.