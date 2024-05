Firefighters rescued a dog that fell off a cliff after being chased by raccoons on Sunday night in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, fire officials said.

The dog, name Cushy-pup fell down the steep hill on Turner Terrace about 10:20 p.m.

Video of the rescue showed firefighters pulling the dog to safety about 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE



One dog, “Cushy Pup,” was rescued with no injuries by #yoursffd Rescue-2



It was reported that raccoons chased Cushy-pup and fell off a cliff. Luckily, there were no injuries. Cushy has been reunited with their human companion. https://t.co/dNw1meyVFy pic.twitter.com/KXo1S50rjn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 27, 2024

The dog wasn't injured and was reunited with its owner, fire officials said in a post on social media.