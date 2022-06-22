House fire in San Francisco sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

SAN FRANCISCO – A person was hospitalized in critical condition and five others were evaluated after a fire broke out in a residence in San Francisco's Mission District Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, firefighters were called to the residence on the 1300 block of Florida Street shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters said an adult was rescued from the burning building and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Video posted by SFFD showed the second and third floors of the building in flames.

BREAKING



1 ALARM FIRE



1342 FLORIDA ST RESCUE IN PROGRESS AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/5Kx8KOdDw9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 22, 2022

By 3 p.m., the fire was contained. Firefighters said an additional adult victim and four children were also evaluated and are expected to be okay.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.