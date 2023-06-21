San Francisco landlords face deadline for required fire alarm upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO – Thousands of landlords in San Francisco face an upcoming deadline to upgrade fire alarms, with some raising concerns that the new rules are too costly and unnecessary.

One North Beach building owner said he can't keep up with the maze of regulations and the latest requirement that could force him to sell.

Jonathan Tourzan told KPIX that he is on the brink of losing his bar and building. Bills are mounting, costs continue to rise, and now, a looming fire alarm upgrade required by the city could force him to close the door on a lifeline his family needs to survive.

"People like me are losing all of our life savings and we have done nothing wrong to deserve this," said Tourzan.

He can no longer pay employees and has become the bartender, janitor, and manager for the Grant and Green Saloon. Tourzan said a recent Saturday netted just $200.

"It's a really rough situation for small businesses here," said Tourzan.

Business owners say foot traffic even on weekends is quiet.

When Tourzan's bar and apartment units above were thriving a decade ago, he borrowed and spent more than $100,000 for earthquake retrofitting by installing steel beams. He says he can't keep up with more costs.

"I'm out of money almost. Now, they've got a new fire alarm requirement that I simply don't have the money to do," said Tourzan.

Tourzan believes the latest mandate is regulation overkill. Buildings with three or more units with central fire alarm systems also need to be monitored, adding an additional monthly cost.

"It's not pissed off. It's depression at this point because I've lost my life savings. I'm a 50 year old man with a child," said Tourzan.

Upgrades for apartment units can cost north of $30,000.

Eric Hagerman, who runs San Francisco-based Emergency Systems Maintenance, installs and monitors fire alarm systems, which are not the same as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors easily purchased at hardware stores.

Even though businesses like his will benefit financially, Hagerman isn't convinced the ordinance is necessary.

"I don't feel like I'm enthusiastic about increasing the volume of my work through a law that I don't feel is balanced," said Hagerman.

How the city will enforce the new regulation and fine noncompliance, is unclear.

"It's very tough when city officials are taking in their $200,000, $300,000, $400,000 salaries like nothing has happened," said Tourzan.

He doesn't want to walk away, but may be forced to fade away, even if his heart remains in North Beach

The deadline to finish upgrades under the ordinance is July 1. Building owners also have to apply for permits before installation upgrades.