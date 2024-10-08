Man seriously injured in stabbing, golf club attack in SF Financial District

A 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed with a knife and attacked with a golf club in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning, police said.

The attack was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the first block of California Street.

Police did not provide any details on what preceded the assault but said the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.