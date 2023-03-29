Police offer $100,000 reward in 2022 San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Tuesday offered a $100,000 reward in the 2022 murder of two young men gunned down at a playground in the city's Outer Mission District.

The shooting on April 3, 2022, at Alice Chalmers Park killed 22-year-old Brandon Cheese of San Mateo and 20-year-old Kieran Carlson of San Francisco. Two other men were wounded in the shooting. All four were hospitalized; Cheese and Carlson died of their injuries at the hospital.

(L) Kieran Carlson, Brandon Alexander Cheese San Francisco Police Department

Friends and family say Cheese had been in the park to console a friend.

"He was over there consoling a new friend of his who had lost his friend a year ago and he lost his life, because somebody came through shooting," said Damien Posey from the organization Us4Us Bay Area at the time.

Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced it had authorized the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza #485 of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-9069 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip to 847411 (TIP411) and beginning the text message with SFPD.