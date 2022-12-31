Elderly SF woman killed, son displaced following house fire in Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO – An elderly woman has died and her adult son was displaced following a fire at their Excelsior District home Thursday night.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on Gladstone Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they learned that the woman was trapped in the rear of the building on the second floor. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Scene of fatal house fire on Gladstone Street in San Francisco's Excelsior District on December 29, 2022. SFFD

The woman's name has not been released.

Firefighters told KPIX on Friday that the adult son was okay. He is expected to receive housing support from city services and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.