Mayor: Nearly 10 kilos of fentanyl seized in past two weeks from SF Tenderloin, SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed on Thursday said more arrests have been made and an "alarming" amount of fentanyl has been seized in the past two weeks as authorities stepped up a drug crackdown in San Francisco's Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

In a series of tweets about the crackdown, Breed said San Francisco police officers doubled the amount of arrests for drug dealing in the past two weeks compared to the two weeks before.

Along with the arrests, the mayor also reported that SFPD seized more than 9.5 kilos of fentanyl in that time span. By comparison, the police department seized 25 kilos of the drug in all of 2022.

"So in just fourteen days, our officers have taken over third of what we pulled off the street last year," Breed said.

Last month, the mayor's office touted that more than 60 kilos of fentanyl were seized in the two neighborhoods since the start of the year, an increase of 160% over the same time period last year. The amount is equivalent to 30 million lethal doses.

Police also seized 95 kilos of narcotics were also seized and 390 people were arrested for sale. Officials said the data does not include arrests and seizures in other parts of the city.

While police presence has increased, Breed said the San Francisco Sheriff's Office has also deployed deputies to serve warrants, conduct ankle monitor checks and increase street presence. Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol is doubling the number of officers in the area under the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"This is a complex situation – it's bigger than San Francisco. It's going to require local, state and federal law enforcement all working together and continued coordination. There is much more work to do, Breed said.

Along with additional arrests and seizures, enforcement on open-air drug use has also intensified this month. Those arrested a second time will be sent to a drug court that can refer people for treatment. Previously, they had been offered voluntary services.