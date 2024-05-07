Girl among two pedestrians struck by reckless driver during downtown SF police pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested a driver after he allegedly struck two pedestrians, including a juvenile, along with several parked vehicles while fleeing from officers Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 7:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of Jones and Market streets in the city's Tenderloin after the driver struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Officers found the pedestrian and rendered aid to the victim. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to obtain the suspect vehicle's license plate. Officers soon spotted the driver, who was seen driving recklessly and attempted to pull over the driver near Leavenworth and Eddy streets.

The driver refused to yield and led officers on a pursuit, police said.

During the pursuit, the driver struck a juvenile near the 2100 block of Powell Street in North Beach.

Authorities told CBS News Bay Area that the victim was a 14-year-old girl and that she was struck outside the Francisco Middle School campus.

After rendering aid, police and paramedics took the girl to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was then seen striking other vehicles. Police canceled the pursuit, citing safety risks.

Officers eventually located the vehicle near Embarcadero and Green Street and were able to take the driver into custody. The driver, only identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no further reports of injuries. Police did not release the driver's name.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".