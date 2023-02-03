Man accused of attacking Asian Americans at SF Dolores Park charged with hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO – A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse will now face hate crime charges, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Armando Sanchez Vazuquez, 30, is suspected of assault on three Asian American individuals, one of whom is 73 years old, in Dolores Park on Jan. 30. During the assault, Sanchez Vazuquez allegedly threw a brick and metal grate at the individuals.

The criminal complaint alleges that the individuals were targeted because of their race.

Vazuquez is currently in custody.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Feb. 1. His next court date is set for Feb. 15, for a preliminary hearing.

If Vazuquez is convicted, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"I am taking the concerns of our AAPI community, especially our elders, to heart and want them and all of San Francisco to know that there will be accountability and consequences for people who choose to engage in hate and violence," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.