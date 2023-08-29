San Francisco raises building inspection fees 15% due to rising costs

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection fees increased by 15 percent starting Monday following approval by city officials last month.

The department explained in a statement that it is entirely funded through fees and that costs have risen over 30 percent since 2015 due to inflation.

"(Monday's) fee increase is necessary for us to continue to ensure building safety by reviewing plans and permit applications, inspecting construction work, producing real estate records, and investigating complaints," DBI officials said.

Mayor London Breed and the city's Board of Supervisors approved the increase in July.

Updated fees can be seen at https://sf.gov/resource/2022/fees-department-building-inspection.