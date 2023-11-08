Watch CBS News
89-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run in San Francisco's Cow Hollow

SAN FRANCISCO – An 89-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at Green and Laguna streets.

The woman entered a crosswalk at the intersection while a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign. The driver then went forward and struck her, then reversed and fled from the area, San Francisco police said.

The woman was injured but is expected to survive, according to police.

Detailed descriptions of the vehicle and driver were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

