Community music center in San Francisco expands to welcome more students

SAN FRANCISCO – Music is one of those things in life that can bring people together. San Francisco's Community Music Center, one of the places that has been giving the gift of music to generations, is getting a big boost.

It all began more than a century ago and the music is still playing at the center, located in the Mission District.

The timeless sound of the saxophone; it is one of many skills music student Cruz Morrison has acquired during his sessions at the center. Morrison is constantly challenged and growing, and he says, the support has helped increase his self-esteem as a young performer.

"Playing the sax allows me to really just connect with the music, express my musical abilities, and just kind of feel like I'm more part of the music," he told CBS News Bay Area.

And being more a part of the music is really the heart of the Community Music Center. An undertaking of 12 years, they chose to expand their facilities, which started in 1921, to reach more students not just in the Mission District, but all over the Bay Area.

Julie Steinberg, the executive director of the nonprofit, is thrilled about the expansion.

"Our new branch, our expanded facility, really means, we are going to welcome about 1,000 more students every year," Steinberg said.

And more students, means more confidence. Morrison said he has participated in multiple public performances alongside his peers, with more boldness.

"I think my ability to solo has really expanded here," Morrison said.

From the keys to the drums, the music brings joy to young artists like Lilliana Guimaraes, who plays the drums.

"The music makes me happy on the inside," she said.

Guimaraes is on to something. A Harvard Health study emphasized the impact musical expression has on improving mental health.

"I am really impressed with CMC and the way that it walks the walk. Being here is like a second home. The artists we have here. The staff. The board. They are so dedicated to seeing our community shine," Steinberg emphasized.

Students are shining with confidence and learning to collaborate with one another.

"Being in different combos. Being able to play with so many different people. The sense of community. Its really great," Morrison said.

A key that keeps the Mission, and the mission, moving forward.