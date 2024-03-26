Reward raised to $250K in 2022 double homicide at San Francisco playground

'Our children were set up'; San Francisco shooting victim's mom searching for answers

SAN FRANCISCO – Nearly two years after two men were killed in a shooting at a San Francisco playground, police have raised the reward in their search for the suspected shooters.

According to officers, at least two gunmen opened fire on a group of men at Alice Chalmers Park on the afternoon of April 3, 2022. The shooting killed 22-year-old Brandon Alexander Cheese and 20-year-old Kieran Carlson.

(L) Kieran Carlson, Brandon Alexander Cheese San Francisco Police Department

Two other men suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Priscilla Carlson, Kieran's mother, told CBS News Bay Area last year that the friends had been playing basketball at the park and had plans to attend a nearby barbeque, before they were ambushed. She was at home prepared fried chicken, which is what her son had requested earlier in the day.

"Our children were set up, and the mere fact that they did this in broad daylight, at a park, where there was little children playing, they need to be caught, they need to be taken off the streets," she said.

Carlson said her son had just enrolled in City College and wanted to be a firefighter.

Police announced Tuesday that the reward has been raised to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest, identification and conviction of the suspects, up from $100,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Nico Discenza of the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-9069. Information can also be given by calling the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".