SF Civic Center Plaza to host 4-day carnival in late August

SAN FRANCISCO — A four-day carnival will be coming to the San Francisco Civic Center Plaza in late August, the city announced Monday.

The carnival will be on Fulton Street between the Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.

It will be going on from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, but hours will vary each day.

Festivities start at 2:30 p.m. on that Thursday and Friday and end at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, the carnival opens at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

The carnival will open at noon that Sunday and end earlier, at 8 p.m.

To get into the carnival, people will need to spend at least $10 toward games, rides or food for anyone over 12 who is wanting to attend.

Attendees can expect to see carnival games, a Ferris wheel, 100-foot super slide, fun house, spinning teacups and other rides.

There will also be classic carnival foods such as hand-dipped corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, caramel apples and popcorn.

The city expects a crowd of 500 to 1,000 people to attend each day.