Arrest made in aggravated assault of woman in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man suspected in the aggravated assault of a woman in the city's Chinatown earlier this week.

Officers said the victim, identified as a 53-year-old Asian woman, entered the Central Police Station to report the incident around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police that about 30 minutes earlier, she was on the 700 block of Jackson Street when the suspect shoved her off the sidewalk without provocation. She was knocked off her feet and her head struck the roadway, police said.

After medics were summoned to the police station, the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance footage of the incident. Police said an officer at Central Station immediately recognized the suspect.

Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the officer located the suspect near Portsmouth Square, where officers detained him.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

According to jail records, Garcia is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge.