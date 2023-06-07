Man arrested on hate crime charges after alleged Castro District assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police arrested a man accused of committing a hate crime when he allegedly assaulted and shouted anti-LGBTQ statements at two men in the Castro District.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident happened just before 12 p.m. Monday. Police said someone reported an assault in the area of 18th and Hartford Streets.

A man matching the suspect's description was spotted at Dolores Park. Police said he tried to run away before SFPD officers detained him near 18th and Church St.

The two victims, a 40-year-old and a 58-year-old, told SFPD the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Muhammed Abdullah, had followed them while aggressively making anti-LGBTQ remarks, before throwing a glass object and hitting the 40-year-old.

Abdullah was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two hate crime counts, along with resisting arrest.

"These kinds of attacks are unacceptable," said SFPD Chief William Scott. "It's especially troubling that this incident took place as we celebrate Pride month in San Francisco."

SFPD said the investigation remains open. They asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411. Tips may remain anonymous.