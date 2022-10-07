Watch CBS News
2 sought in carjacking in San Francisco's Portola District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city's Portola District.

The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police.

The man was not injured in the carjacking but his vehicle and the two suspects remain at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

