Police shooting in San Francisco's Bayview under investigation

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Jennings Street and Donner Avenue outside a business called Hong Kong Productions.

Police told CBS News Bay Area confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place and that the subject did not sustain any gunshot wounds. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

San Francisco police on the scene following a police shooting near Jennings Street and Donner Avenue in San Francisco's Bayview, May 23, 2024. CBS

Officers remain on the scene and several streets have been blocked off in the area, which consists of several warehouses.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.