63-year-old woman assaulted in San Francisco's Bayview succumbs to injuries

SAN FRANCISCO – A homicide investigation has been launched after a 63-year-old woman assaulted in San Francisco's Bayview on Monday died from her injuries, police said.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, officers from the Bayview Station were called to the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue on a report of an aggravated assault. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the sidewalk.

After officers and medics rendered aid to the woman, she was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, the woman succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Witnesses told police that the woman was walking when a suspect approached her from behind. The suspect, only identified as a woman, pushed the victim, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Additional details about the assault were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".