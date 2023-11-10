Woman arrested in San Francisco Bath & Body Works thefts charged with 16 counts

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco woman has been arrested and arraigned on more than a dozen charges in connection with a series of commercial burglaries, including the theft of more than $15,000 in goods from a Bath & Body Works store.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that police arrested 30-year-old Carmelita Barela Monday without incident in connection with the thefts.

"This arrest and prosecution reflects our on-going commitment to hold repeat offenders accountable for their actions," Jenkins said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege Barela took part in at least 20 retail thefts between March 30 and October 29. During that time, Barela and others allegedly stole $15,079.90 in goods from the Bath & Body Works at the Westfield San Francisco Centre.

Barela was arraigned Thursday on one count of felony organized retail theft, six counts of felony grand theft and nine counts of misdemeanor shoplifting. She entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Prosecutors said Barela remains in custody without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

If convicted, Barela faces up to three years in state prison.

The DA's office said the prosecution is part of the Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Grant Program, which is funded by a $2 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".