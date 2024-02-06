6 suspects sought in armed retail theft in San Francisco's Sunset District

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for at least six people suspected of armed robbery at a Sunset District business over the weekend.

According to a police statement Tuesday, officers from the Taraval Station were called to a store on the 2000 block of Irving Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

After all six suspects entered the store, one of them walked behind the counter and the victim to open the cash register, but he refused, police said.

The suspect again ordered the victim to open the register. After refusing a second time, officers said the suspect "placed a cold metal object" against the victim, before the victim was able to get away.

Meanwhile, the five other suspects stole "numerous" items from shelves, placing them into bags, then leaving the store. Police said the stolen items included make up and other "high value" items.

According to officers, two of the suspects are males. Details about the remaining suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.