3-alarm fire breaks out at apartment building near Haight & Divisadero in SF
SAN FRANCISCO – A fire that broke out at an apartment building on Haight Street in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon has grown to three alarms, firefighters said.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted around 3:40 p.m. that crews were responding to a two-alarm fire at a multi-residential over commercial building near Haight and Divisadero streets. Shortly after, the fire grew to three alarms.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
The public is being urged to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
